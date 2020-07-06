Harry H. Brown of Norristown, age 82 passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his wife and children. Born in Terre Haute IN he was preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Catherine Brown (nee McKenzie) and his dear brother Jack of Lawrence IN. Harry is remembered by his family as a caring, intelligent, funny and supportive husband and father. He had been a good friend, brother-in-law, father-in-law, uncle, cousin, and grandfather to many, always using his dry wit and quiet nature to show his love and compassion for others. Harry and his beloved wife were active in Worldwide Marriage Encounter for over 30 years. In addition, he was a member of the Mt. Airy VHF Radio Club – the Pack Rats – for many years, broadcasting under the call letters W3IIT (Whiskey 3 Italy Italy Tango). Harry was also an avid reader of books, magazines and newspapers. A 1959 graduate of Rose Polytechnic Institute (now Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology) in Terre Haute IN, he spent his career in the Aerospace industry working on rockets and satellites since the early 1960’s in Cape Canaveral FL, Daytona FL and then King of Prussia PA. In his younger years he took up running and competed in marathons and 5Ks, taking long runs during his lunch hour through Valley Forge Park. Harry enjoyed any occasion that brought him together with his family and friends, either locally or throughout the Midwest. Harry is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Rose E. Brown (nee Jackson) who he first met on a blind date arranged by her cousin; his children, Diane Pennington, David Brown (Kimber), and Denise Brown-Triolo (Ron Triolo). Also surviving are in-laws Lowell (Ann) and Thomas Jackson (Janice), Peg Klepfer; 6 nephews and 4 nieces; grandchildren Kyle (Lauren), Brian (Shannon), Andrew, Alexander, MacKenzie, and Joshua Pennington; Megan Brown; and Paul-Joseph and Philip Triolo; and great-grandchildren Luna, Tristan, Evan and Lily Pennington. Harry’s Memorial Service and interment will be private. There will be an announcement of Harry’s Life Celebration at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 610-277-7000. To share your fondest memories of Harry please visit www.lifecelebration.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: the Penn Memory Center of the University of Pennsylvania at https://pennmemorycenter.org/gifts/
or Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation https://crhcf.org/donate/
.