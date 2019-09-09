|
Hazel Adams, formerly of King of Prussia, passed away peacefully at Brightview Senior Living on Friday September 6, 2019. Born November 6, 1922 in Tamaqua, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ora and Minerva Boyer.
Hazel was a retired Federal Civil Service employee, a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in King of Prussia, Friendship Chapter #551 of the Order of the Eastern Star and the American Boyer Association.
She was the wife of the late Harry, married over 45 years, the mother of Lynn and Lee Adams (wife Donna). She will be deeply missed by her 3 grandchildren, her 7 great grandchildren, and by all who knew her.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Hazel's Life Celebration on Thursday September 12, from 10 -11 AM at the Boyd Horrox Givnish of E. Norriton; 200 W. Germantown Pike 19401, followed by her Funeral service at 11AM. Her Interment will be in Washington Memorial Chapel Churchyard Cemetery; Valley Forge.
Memorial contributions may be made in Hazel's name to SPCA.
To share your fondest memories of Hazel please visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 10, 2019