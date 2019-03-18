|
Helen V. Doman (nee Spangler) of Collegeville, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was 97 years old. Born May 14, 1921 in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (nee Fraley) Spangler and the beloved wife of the late John M. Doman, Sr. A faithful Catholic, Helen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and great-grandmother (affectionately known as Studda Bubba). Helen was also a talented seamstress and decorator who brought laughter to all with her humor and personal wit. Helen is survived by her four children; John Doman, Jr. (Michele), Stephen Doman (Evangeline), Maryanne Haynes (the late Joseph) and Teresa Flaherty (James), 16 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; also her sisters MaryLou San Soucie (Norman) and Shirley Werner (Francis). Helen was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Spangler, sister, Doris Leash, and daughter in law, Cynthia Doman. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Helen’s Life Celebration on Thursday March 21, from 10 to 10:50 AM at Visitation BVM Church 196 N. Trooper Rd. Norristown. Her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 AM at the church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Family services are by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen’s name can be made to EWTN. To share your fondest memories of Helen, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 19, 2019