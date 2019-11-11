Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volpe Funeral Home
707 W Germantown Pk
Norristown, PA 19403
610-275-2583
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Holy Saviour church
Norristown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Saviour church
Norristown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Falco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Falco


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Falco Obituary
Helen (Obuhanick) Falco passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was 92.
Mrs. Falco of Norristown was a member of Holy Saviour church and Senior Citizens.
She was retired from the Montgomery County Courthouse.
Helen was born in Phoenixville on March 15, 1927 and was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Michalick) Obuhanick.
She was the wife of the late Salvatore Falco.
Helen is survived by her son David (Dawn) Falco and Patricia (Bill) Knoebel.
Three grandchildren Chelsea, Vincent, Louis, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by sisters Ann Cursh, Susan Gatzi, Mary Sullivan and Bea Franks.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass on Wednesday, November 13 at 10 AM in Holy Saviour church, Norristown. Her viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:45 AM at the church.
Entombment will be in St. Patrick's Mausoleum.
Family request memorial contributions can be made in the form of mass cards.
Family would also like to extend their appreciation for the care of their mother to the Einstein Montgomery hospice.
Arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home.
VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Volpe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -