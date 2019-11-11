|
Helen (Obuhanick) Falco passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was 92.
Mrs. Falco of Norristown was a member of Holy Saviour church and Senior Citizens.
She was retired from the Montgomery County Courthouse.
Helen was born in Phoenixville on March 15, 1927 and was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Michalick) Obuhanick.
She was the wife of the late Salvatore Falco.
Helen is survived by her son David (Dawn) Falco and Patricia (Bill) Knoebel.
Three grandchildren Chelsea, Vincent, Louis, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by sisters Ann Cursh, Susan Gatzi, Mary Sullivan and Bea Franks.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass on Wednesday, November 13 at 10 AM in Holy Saviour church, Norristown. Her viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:45 AM at the church.
Entombment will be in St. Patrick's Mausoleum.
Family request memorial contributions can be made in the form of mass cards.
Family would also like to extend their appreciation for the care of their mother to the Einstein Montgomery hospice.
Arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 11, 2019