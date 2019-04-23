|
Helen Leszcynski, age 89, of Phoenixville, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her bedside at home on Friday, April 19, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Mrs. Leszcynski was the daughter of the late Alexia Osiadach and the late Olga Nowak Osiadach, the devoted wife of Theodore Leszcynski, Sr. since 1953, the beloved mother of Theodore (Jackie) Leszcynski, Jr., Stephen (The late Linda) Leszcynski, Nicholas (Mary Ann) Leszcynski, Sr. and Helen (William) Montgomery and the adoring Grandmother of Nicholas Leszcynski, Jr., Jennifer (Jeffrey) Crawford, Theodore (Fiancée Jena White) Leszcynski III and Melanie Leszcynski. In addition, Helen is also survived by her sister Josephine and predeceased by her brother Peter. Helen was a graduate of Bartram High School, Class of 1947 and then worked as a clerical stenographer for Aetna Insurance for 5 years and then at The Philadelphia Navy Yard for the next 4 years. In her younger years, Polka Dancing with her husband was a favorite pastime. Later in life, she enjoyed relaxing and watching birds and various animals that frequented their back yard. Above all, family togetherness meant the most to her. Mrs. Leszcynski was a long-time devout member of SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 519 Union Street, Bridgeport, PA, 19405, where her Viewing will be held on Friday, April 26, starting at 10 a.m. until her Divine Liturgy which will begin at 11 a.m. The family would appreciate memorial donations in Helen’s memory to the above named church. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Swedesburg, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385, www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 24, 2019