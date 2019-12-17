|
Helen Elsie O’Hara passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 13, 2019. Born on February 19, 1922 to the late John Jacob and Matilda Peterson (Kuusisto) in Wisconsin. A strong independent woman. Her kindness and generosity extended to the neighborhood where there was always am extra person at the table. She attended Morris Harvey College in Charleston, WV where she met Gene. A stay at home mom until her 10 children were in school, she began working at Saint Francis rectory and later for Norristown Area School District retiring at 83. She enjoyed photography and watercolor and family vacations in Sea Isle City with friends and family. An inspiration to so many. Her greatest joy was her family. Wife of 72 years to Eugene T. O’Hara, Mother of the late Bunny Staats (Jim), Gene (Christine), Mary Helen Hutchison (Kiehl), John (Gina), Joseph (Kim), Karen Bono (Stephen), Kevin (Sue), Jimmy (Robin), Robbie (Debbie) and the late Kris, Grandmother to Melissa, Johanna, Kevin Adelyn, Kris, Quinn, Kristine, Zack, Rachel, Jill, Kristen, Mare, Jessica, Stephen, Stevie Nick, Ian, Ryan, Charles, Maura, Tenley, Tessa, Great grandmother to Austin, Langston, Owen, Tyler, Cassidy, Robert Alexander, Chloe, Millie, Hank, Reagan, Glenn, Cole, Julia, Corban, Ezra, Zander, the late Kayden, and Carson. She is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Elma, Elvie, Sylvia, Brynof, Lauri. Viewing on Thursday 12/19/19 from 6 -9 pm at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish, 200 West Germantown Pike and on Friday 12/20/19 from 10 - 10:50 am at St. Francis, 600 Hamilton St.Norristown. Funeral Mass at 11 am. Service at St. Augustine’s.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 18, 2019