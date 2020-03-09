Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
300 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 828-0330
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Richie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Richie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Richie Obituary
Helen L. (Herman) Richie, 82, of East Norriton, PA passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born in Conshohocken, PA on September 22, 1937, the daughter of the late Harty M. and the late Helen L. (Bowman) Herman. Helen has lived in East Norriton for 48 years, formerly of Norristown and Conshohocken where was born and raised. She graduated from Conshohocken High School, class of 1955. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church of Audubon, PA and a former member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and helped make easter eggs. She worked as a secretary with a certified public accountant and Wissahickon School District. Helen enjoyed bowling, polish dancing and the holidays especially Christmas. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. She was married for 55 years to Joseph A. Richie. Survivors include her Husband Joseph Richie of East Norriton, Son Joseph A. (& Jean) Richie, Jr. of Reading, Daughter Noelle (& Chris) Schroeder of Collegeville, Brother Harry Herman Pinehurst, NC, Brother Ronald Herman Beaumont, CA. Also survived by her 3 grandchildren Joseph A. Richie, III, Steven Richie & Dianna Richie. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM from St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 2725 Egypt Road, Audubon, PA. Friends may call on Thursday Morning, March 12, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:15 AM at the Church. Interment will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Post Office Box 7336, Audubon, PA 19407 or . Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -