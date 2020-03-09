|
Helen L. (Herman) Richie, 82, of East Norriton, PA passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born in Conshohocken, PA on September 22, 1937, the daughter of the late Harty M. and the late Helen L. (Bowman) Herman. Helen has lived in East Norriton for 48 years, formerly of Norristown and Conshohocken where was born and raised. She graduated from Conshohocken High School, class of 1955. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church of Audubon, PA and a former member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and helped make easter eggs. She worked as a secretary with a certified public accountant and Wissahickon School District. Helen enjoyed bowling, polish dancing and the holidays especially Christmas. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. She was married for 55 years to Joseph A. Richie. Survivors include her Husband Joseph Richie of East Norriton, Son Joseph A. (& Jean) Richie, Jr. of Reading, Daughter Noelle (& Chris) Schroeder of Collegeville, Brother Harry Herman Pinehurst, NC, Brother Ronald Herman Beaumont, CA. Also survived by her 3 grandchildren Joseph A. Richie, III, Steven Richie & Dianna Richie. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM from St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 2725 Egypt Road, Audubon, PA. Friends may call on Thursday Morning, March 12, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:15 AM at the Church. Interment will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Post Office Box 7336, Audubon, PA 19407 or . Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2020