|
|
Henry J. Giese, Jr., 84, husband of Ann M. (Lowrie) Audubon, Lower Providence Twp., passed away peacefully Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Seasons Hospice at Phoenixville Hospital.
Henry was born on December 25, 1934, in Norristown, to the late Henry and Jessie (Miller) Giese.
Before retiring, Henry was the owner and operator of H&E Auto Body in Norristown. He spent his early years as a dairy farmer and was the dairy herdsman at the Norristown State Hospital farm. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting with his sons in Wellsboro, PA. Spending time with his grandchildren always brought a smile to his face.
In addition to his wife, Henry is survived by his children, William, Edward, David, Margaret Bannon, Jennifer Giambrone, Diann Mahoney, Matthew, Janet Yeager, and Daniel, 20 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Giese.
Friends may call at the Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Main St., Trappe, PA on Wednesday 7:00 to 8:30 PM, after which friends and family are welcome to share their memories of Henry.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 15, 2019