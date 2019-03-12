Home

Howard J. Dilworth, Norristown native, passed away on March 10, 2019 at Towne Manor East Nursing Home & Rehab in Norristown, PA. He was 57. Howard was born December 4, 1961 to the late Harry and Angeline (Pucche) Dilworth. He attended Holy Savior School in Norristown PA. Howard was employed at Zummo’s Hardware in Norristown PA for over 10 years. Survivors are, his brother, Gasper Dilworth of Norristown PA, and sister, Angeline Dilworth of Wynnewood PA. He was predeceased by two brothers, Harry and Anthony. There will be a one hour viewing from 10-11am on Thursday March 14, 2019 at Ebenezer UMP Church 234 East Spruce Street Norristown, PA. 19401. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Jackmon Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
