Hugh J. Cullen 79 of Souderton, formally of Lafayette Hill, beloved husband, Father and Grandfather passed away December 29, 2019 in St Luke’s Hospital. Hugh was born in Philadelphia and graduated from Roman Catholic High School and attended St. Joseph University. He was a retired auditor with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and served as Mayor of Lansdale from 1969 to 1973. Hugh was an active firefighter and Trustee with the Harmonville Fire Company also a Vice President of the Union Relief Association in Plymouth Township and past President of the Lions Gate Community Association. Hugh was a fan of the Eagles and Phillies and enjoyed many a game with friends and faimly. Hugh leaves behind his wife of 47 years Faith E. Cullen, and daughter Colleen Krieble (Steve), son Kevin (Sharon), son Hugh James Cullen. Brother Ray (Ann Marie) and sisters Ann-Marie Craig (Rick) and Patricia Burke (Dennis) and 8 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday January 4th at 11am in the Lions Gate Community Clubhouse Gateway Drive in Souderton. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to can be made to your .
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 1, 2020