Ida M. (Battistoni) Clements passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Parkhouse Nursing & Rehab in Royersford, PA. She was 85. Mrs. Clements was a resident of Trooper, PA. She earned her LPN License from the former Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing. Ida was a member of Visitation BVM Church in Norristown. She belonged to a bike club while living in Florida and she enjoyed creating stained glass. Born in Mather, PA on September 28, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Adeline (Vivian) Battistoni. Ida was the wife of the late Carl Clements, who died in 2009. Surviving is her loving family including 2 sons, Carl (Judy) Clements, Jr. of North Ft. Myers, FL and Charles A. (Carol) Clements of Crossville, TN; 2 daughters, Pamela J. (William) Valerio of Norristown, PA and Martha A. (Boyd) Waychoff of Schwenksville, PA; grandchildren: Krystle & Concetta Valerio, Nicole (Peter) Hartenstine, Amy Jo & Andrew Waychoff, Adam Clements, and J.T., Joseph & Luke Clements; a sister, Mary Rice of Washington, PA; a brother, P. Roger (Darlene) Battistoni of Florida; sisters-in-law: Johnetta, Virginia, Irma, Ruth, and Janet; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by brothers: Charles, Angelo, Raymond, Richard & Ronald Battistoni. The family will receive relatives and friends at Visitation BVM Church, 196 N. Trooper Rd., Trooper, PA 19403 on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10 to 10:45 am; with her Funeral Mass starting at 11 am. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on October 1, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ida’s memory to Kindred Care Hospice. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
