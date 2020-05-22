Ignazio Santangelo, 87, of Norristown, died on May 20, 2020 at Suburban Community Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Elisabetta (LaBella) Santangelo. He was born in Sciacca, Sicily on February 18, 1933 to the late Gregorio and Biagia (Marchese) Santangelo. Ignazio attended school in Sicily and came to the United States in 1963. He was employed as a Stone Mason and worked for Santoleri Brothers many years until his retirement. Ignazio was a gifted mason and was a hard worker at his trade. He rehabbed many homes to their grandness and building and restoring fireplaces was his specialty. He enjoyed attended social events with his wife, and they enjoyed dancing together. He enjoyed Italian cuisine, and it was like an event for him to enjoy a good meal. He loved his family, his beloved dogs all named “Nino” that understood only Italian, and always smiled when he saw his beloved grandchildren. He is survived by 2 sons Joseph Santangelo and Teresa of West Norriton, Gregory Santangelo and Teresa of Norristown, his grandchildren Gregory and Nicole, his siblings Pasquale, Charles, Giuseppa and Giuseppe, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he is pre-deceased by siblings Vito and Lila. Due to the social restrictions from the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Funeral Service will be held privately, with Entombment in St. Patrick Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donation in his memory can be made to Regina Nursing Center Benevolent Care Fund, 550 E. Fornance St., Norristown, PA 19401. Condolences may be made www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from May 22 to May 23, 2020.