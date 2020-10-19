Ira W. Robbins of East Norriton passed away on October 16, 2020. He was 93 years old. Born March 9, 1927 in Norristown, he was the son of the late Earl O. and Elizabeth (Krantz) Robbins. He was the husband of the late Margaret (Flotte) Robbins who passed March 2000. Ira is survived by five children, Patricia of Athens, PA, William I. (Laura) of Ellicott City, MD, Richard J. (Michele) of Collegeville, PA, Mark E. (Dianne) of Vienna, VA, Cheryl M. D’Innocenzo (Thomas) of Coatesville, PA. He is also survived by his 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and his sister Doris Thompson. Ira was preceded in death by his siblings Robert, Kenneth and Emma. Ira was an electrician by trade and was a member of IBEW Local Union 380 for 70 years. Services to the family will be private at this time with a Life Celebration at a later date. Donations in Ira’s memory can be made to your favorite charity
