Irena Pera Kowalski, age 73, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loving family at her bedside on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born in Krempa Nowa, Poland, Irena was the loving wife of Chester Kowalski. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Edward Kowalski. She was the beloved mother to daughters Barbara Reigel and Teresa Kowalski, loving grandmother to Krzystna, Jennifer, Johathan, Jessica, Amanda and Brian, the cherished great-grandmother to Logan, Sophia, Briella and Brayden and a warm hearted sister to her three brothers.
Irena was a devout member of Sacred Heart Church who was a Polish Dance assistant there. She worked in the community as a crossing guard and spent much time in her garden. She will be remembered as a woman who was all about her family, they were the most important thing in her heart.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday, June 4, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 305 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, Pa., 19405, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385 and her Funeral Mass also on Tuesday, at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Czestchowa Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA, 90266. www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 2, 2019
