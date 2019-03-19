Times Herald Obituaries
Irene DeRemer Obituary
Irene L. (Spence) DeRemer, 78, of Harleysville, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard R. DeRemer who passed away in 2013. Born October 24, 1940, in Norristown, she was a daughter of the late James and Mable Spence. Mrs. DeRemer was a long-time member of Bethany Bible Fellowship Church. She loved her children, grandchildren and family, enjoyed gardening and nature, enjoyed traveling, loved to read, she was a wonderful, spiritually kind woman. She is survived by her children, Daniel DeRemer and his wife, Tammy, of Harleysville, Deborah DeRemer of Lansdale, Dora Zimmerman and her husband, Paul, of Mechanicsville, MD, Mark Pearson of Ambler, Scott Pearson and his wife, Janet, of Mesa, AZ; her siblings, Margaret Garret, Grace Bilella, William Spence, Daniel Spence; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son David Pearson, and her siblings, Roberta, and James. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Skippack Pike at Cedars Rd. Skippack, where a viewing will be held from 9:30 -10:15 AM. Interment will follow at Schwenksville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation at ww.jdrf.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
