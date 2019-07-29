|
Isabelle Marie Giaimo, 86, of Lafayette Hill, formerly of Norristown and Lower Merion, died peacefully on July 28, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Giaimo. She was born in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, PA on February 26, 1933 to the late John and Johanna (Schwartz) Labriola. She attended St. John the Baptist High School in Manayunk. Isabelle was formerly employed by Curtis Publishing Co. in Philadelphia as a Legal Secretary. She was a member of St. Philip Neri Church. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Isabelle is survived by her 3 children Joanne Morabito (Michael) of Worcester, Angela Eubank (David) of Worcester, Anthony Giaimo, Jr. (Ann Mary) of Estero, FL, 8 grandchildren Michael, Marla, Marlaina, Rachel, Jacqueline, Anthony, Lee and Corey, a great-granddaughter Avianna, a brother John Labriola of Ambler, 3 sisters Dolores DeBarri of Fairless Hills, Laura Perrone of Allentown, Emma O’Donnell of Cincinnati, OH, and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a granddaughter Stephanie Eubank. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to St. Philip Neri Church at above address. Arrangements by the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on July 30, 2019