Ivy B. (Laird) Baumhauer, age 89 of Lafayette Hill, pased away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She shared 70 wonderful years of marriage with her late husband, Charles A. Baumhauer. Ivy was born and raised in Philadelphia with her 9 brothers and sisters. She is survived by: 2 sons George and Kenneth of Lafayette Hill; a daughter, Carol Ann Meyhoefer; 5 grandsons, Kenneth Jr. and Charles Baumhauer, George Jr., Robert, and Timothy Meyhoefer; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by: her son, Charles A. Jr., who passed away at 1 year of age; and her 4 sisters and 5 brothers. Relatives and friends may pay respects on Tuesday morning, November 19th, from 8:30-10am at the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken. A service will commence in the funeral home at 10am officiated by Rev. Bradley Lacey. Internment, Westminster Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
