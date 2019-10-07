Times Herald Obituaries
More Obituaries for J. Sellman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Robert Sellman

J. Robert Sellman Obituary
J. Robert “Bob” Sellman, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019, with his loving wife and best friend by his side. He was a resident of King of Prussia, PA. Mr. Sellman was a graduate and the Class President of Radnor High School, Class of 1957. He was the owner of the J.R. Sellman Co. for 50 years. Bob was a US Marine Corps veteran. Born in Radnor, PA on March 13, 1939, he was a son of the late Lee and Edith (Quiri) Sellman. Surviving is his loving family including wife, Deborah (Winchell) Sellman; a son, James R. Sellman, Jr. and his wife, Amy; a daughter, Patty Gibson and her husband, Matt; and five grandchildren: Ryan, Nicole, Hayley, Megan and Daniel. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Lee Sellman and Charles “Chuck” Sellman. Funeral services and interment will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to of America, 555 North Lane, Suite 5010, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
