Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Trone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn Trone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacquelyn Trone Obituary
Jacquelyn L. Trone,79, passed away on March 20,2020 at Reading Hospital after a prolonged illness. Jackie is survived by her husband Thomas White-Lancaster, her sister Judith Rhodes-Frederick,MD, sons, Theodore Butera and John Butera of Norristown. She was a nationally recognized and collected Traditional Artist- her home Colonial Yard was featured along with her artwork on HGTV ,Country Living and Early American Life magazines. She was recognized annually for twenty years as one of the top 200 artists in America. A former Miss York County and runner up Miss Pennsylvania in 1959 and a Penn State Homecoming Queen. Jackie was active in her community serving as president of the Audubon Women’s club; one of the founders of the Lower Providence Library; Holly Trail events among her activities.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacquelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -