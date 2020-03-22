|
|
Jacquelyn L. Trone,79, passed away on March 20,2020 at Reading Hospital after a prolonged illness. Jackie is survived by her husband Thomas White-Lancaster, her sister Judith Rhodes-Frederick,MD, sons, Theodore Butera and John Butera of Norristown. She was a nationally recognized and collected Traditional Artist- her home Colonial Yard was featured along with her artwork on HGTV ,Country Living and Early American Life magazines. She was recognized annually for twenty years as one of the top 200 artists in America. A former Miss York County and runner up Miss Pennsylvania in 1959 and a Penn State Homecoming Queen. Jackie was active in her community serving as president of the Audubon Women’s club; one of the founders of the Lower Providence Library; Holly Trail events among her activities.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 23, 2020