|
|
James A. Corliss, age 88, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at home in Pottstown. Survived by 9 sons; 3 daughters, 26 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and siblings. Viewing at The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St., Bridgeport on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10 to 11:20 am; and Prayer Service at 11:30 am. Interment in Limerick Garden of Memories. Memorial contributions to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 . Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 7, 2019