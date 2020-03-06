|
|
James A. “Jim” McKelvey Jr. passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. He was 82. Jim worked as superintendent in heavy highway construction in the Philadelphia area for many years. He served in the US Army Reserves during the 1960’s. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA on July 13, 1937, he was the son of the late James A. Sr. and Edith McKelvey. Surviving is his loving family including his longtime loving companion, Bette Golden; 3 sons, James A. “Jay” (Nina) McKelvey, III, Douglas J. “Bruno” (Diane) McKelvey and Scott E. (Margie) McKelvey; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Frank and Chuck McKelvey; and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by 2 sons, Todd M. and Ted M. McKelvey. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 Dekalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA 19405 on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10 to 11:50 am; with his Memorial Service starting at 12 noon. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to the , 480 Norristown Rd., Suite 150, Blue Bell, PA 19422. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 9, 2020