James Alan Rittenhouse Sr.
James Alan Rittenhouse Sr., 76, passed away on November 16, 2020, at his home in Lansdale, PA. He was the husband of the late Nancy Jane (Fulmer) Rittenhouse, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage. Born in Audubon, PA, on February 4, 1944, James was the son of the late George W. Rittenhouse III and Ruth (Bright) Rittenhouse Schroeder. He is lovingly remembered by his children, James Rittenhouse Jr., Janice Dalton, Jeffrey Rittenhouse, Jessica Yanis, W. James Hoff, Glen Hoff, Dona Hoff, Timothy Hoff, Lori Hoff, and Michael Hoff; his brother, Richard Rittenhouse; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Grace Rittenhouse. A graveside service will take place on November 21, 2020, at 11:45 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Port Kennedy, 1084 Old Forge Ln., King of Prussia, PA 19406. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James’ memory to First Presbyterian Church of Port Kennedy. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. For a complete obituary, please visit www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
