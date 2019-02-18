|
|
James L. Everling, “Jim”, age 66, of Lansdale, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 10, 1952, a son of the late Leonard L. and Margaret (Mills) Everling. Jim was raised in Penndel and attended Neshaminy High School. He received a dual Bachelors/Masters degree in Chemical Engineering from Drexel University. After college he lived in Boston for 10 years where he met his wife. After his engagement he returned to the Philadelphia area, living in Blue Bell and East Norriton. He has been a resident of Lansdale for the last 25 years. Professionally, he worked as a Chemical Engineer for many years before transitioning to Information Technology. In later years, he received his Masters Degree in Business from Eastern University. He was currently working as the Director of Software Development for EVO Payments in New Jersey. He was an avid reader, a fan of science fiction, and especially enjoyed studying Naval history. In his spare time he enjoyed building model ships and planes. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn J. (Pearson) Everling of Lansdale; two sons, Brian and Robert Everling, both of Lansdale; brother in law, William S. (& Elizabeth) Pearson, Sr.; sister in law, Gail Pearson; nephew, William S. (& Carey) Pearson, Jr.; niece, Christina L. (& Carl) Farrell; three great nephews, Justin, Brandon, William M.; and one great niece, Kaitlyn. Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother in law, Stanley R. Pearson, III. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Friday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Norriton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero of Conshohocken, 610-828-0330 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 19, 2019