James F. Sands of Norristown passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was 82 years old. He was born on September 19, 1937 in Norristown, Pennsylvania to his departed parents James V. Sands and Florence Sands (nee Levandowski). James is remembered as a hardworking, deeply caring man, who put his loving family first. He was a proud veteran from his time in military school through his service in the Army. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, including his grandchildren that were always excited to go visit “poppy”. He was an avid sports fan, whether volunteering to coach his son’s teams or Sunday afternoons watching the Eagles with his family. Later in life, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. His favorite pastime was meeting his children and grandchildren at a local restaurant for breakfast every Sunday. James is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Barbara M. Sands (nee Weiser). Loving father of Donna Gentekos (Richard), Lori McCurdy (John), Jodi George (Michael) and James M. Sands (Angela). James has nine grandchildren (Anthony, Dillon, Michael, Gianna, Alexa, Alaina, Alyssa, Matthew and Cooper and one living sister, Dolores Pastva. Funeral services for James Sands will be private and held at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home 200 W Germantown Pike, Norristown PA 19401. There will be no public calling hours. In lieu of floral tributes, James’ family would be honored if those wishing to make a monetary contribution in his memory, kindly consider the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 (alzfdn.org). To share your fondest memories of James, please visit www.lifecelebration.com 610-277-7000.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.