James Gallagher Sr. Obituary
James F. “Jimbo” Gallagher Sr., 79, of Royersford, formerly of Norristown, husband of Helen E. (Saladino) Gallagher, passed away on Tuesday, April 2 at Seasons Hospice. Born in Bryn Mawr, he was the son of the late Michael J. and Margaret M. (Blaney) Gallagher. James was a US Navy veteran. He was a member of Sacred Heart RC Church in Royersford and the Swedeland Fire House in Swedeland, and a former member of the AOH Notre Dame Division 1 and the Isle of Erin Degree Team. He worked for ABCD Inc. in West Conshohocken for 25 years and for the former Smith-Kline in Swedeland for 12 years. James enjoyed fishing, golfing, camping and going to the shore. Surviving with his wife of 31 years are children James F. Gallagher, Michael J. Gallagher, Kerralicia McAfee, wife of William, Anthony Petaccio, husband of Heather, James Petaccio, husband of Nicole, and Alex DePasquale; brother Michael Gallagher, husband of Irene; and 12 grandchildren. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his brother John and sister Margaret Mary Portock. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 8, 11:00AM at St. Eleanor RC Church, 647 Locust St., Collegeville, with visitation from 10:00Am to 10:45Am at the church. A private burial will follow at a later date. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd., Royersford is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to the , PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuenralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
