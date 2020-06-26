James Harrison Todd III
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Harrison Todd III, 79, of Washington, NJ, formerly of West Norriton, PA, passed away in his daughter’s arms on Thursday, June 25, 2020. As he walked through the gates of heaven, Jesus restored his sight so he could bask in the beauty of heaven. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, in Calvary Cemetery, 235 E Matsonford Road in Conshohocken, PA. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ. Full obituary and online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved