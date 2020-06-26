James Harrison Todd III, 79, of Washington, NJ, formerly of West Norriton, PA, passed away in his daughter’s arms on Thursday, June 25, 2020. As he walked through the gates of heaven, Jesus restored his sight so he could bask in the beauty of heaven. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, in Calvary Cemetery, 235 E Matsonford Road in Conshohocken, PA. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ. Full obituary and online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.