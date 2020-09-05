James Heffernen

James J. Heffernen, Sr., Esq., 86, died Thursday September 3, 2020 at his residence at Normandy Farms, Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late James F. and Marion (Chantry) and husband of Fay. Jim was a 1956 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, Dickinson School of Law, and NYU Law School where he was one of the first attorneys in Montgomery County to receive his LL.M (tax). He spent 4 years in the US Navy as a carrier based naval airborne officer logging more than 100 carrier landings while at sea in the Mediterranean. He enjoyed a long and successful legal career taking pride in his role in what was then the longest zoning case in US history which resulted in a successful ruling from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and in his role in orchestrating a corporate hostile takeover of two television stations. Jim never forgot his Conshohocken roots and the educational opportunities he received. As a young boy he caddied at Plymouth Country Club when member Phillip Corson offered to pay for Jim’s tuition at Penn. Jim never forgot the kindness he received and always gave back creating scholarships, charitable trusts, and generously donating to his community throughout his life. He was an avid traveler and runner; he maintained a running streak of 40 years without missing a day. He was a life-long member of Plymouth Country Club, the Bachelors Barge Club, and a 50-year member of the Montgomery County Bar Association. Jim was generous, philanthropic, known for his wit, and especially for his fearless sense of style. In addition to his beloved wife Fay, he is survived by his four children: Beth (Michael) Anderson; James J. Jr.; Amy Gomez; Steven (Leslie); step children Amy (Earl) Binder; Daniel C (Leslie) Bertolette, III; beloved grandchildren Austin, Devin, Beau, Luke, Zoe, Brianna and Mia; and former wife Jackie (Douglas). He was also preceded in death by his sister Betty Jane Crawford and granddaughter Olivia Sucher. The family would like to thank the caregivers and aids who provided so much comfort to Jim during his journey. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:20 am at St. Matthew’s Church, 3rd & Fayette Sts., Conshohocken, PA with Mass to follow at 10:30 am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Matthew Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428. Due to the pandemic, universal precautions will be followed. Arrangements are with the Caramenico FH Inc., Norristown, PA. Please visit www.caramenicofuneralhome.com
