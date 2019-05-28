|
James "Frank" Hicks, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in his residence. He was the beloved companion for 33 years to Linda Mohn. He is also survived by 7 children, 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Relatives and friends will be received Wednesday, May 29 after 1:00 p.m. in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, with memories being shared at 4:00 p.m. A full obituary can be found at www.huffandlakjer.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 28, 2019