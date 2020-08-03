James J. Collins, Sr., 79, of Gillett was welcomed into eternal peace on July 30, 2020. Born in Norristown on October 3, 1940, he was the son of the late William, R., Sr. and Eleanor Collins. James will forever be remembered by his wife of 58 years, Sandra (nee Wackerman), his sons James J. Collins, Jr. (Genevieve), Mark D. Collins (Niki), daughter Stephanie Collins as well as his grandchildren Nicole Rosella (Kenneth), Megan Collins, Zaine Collins, Bailey Collins, Julia Collins, Daniel Collins, great grandchildren Brody Neighbors, Brantley Rosella, Bryce Rosella, Brielle Rosella, Brayden Rosella and his siblings John D. Collins (Marsha), Helen A. Collins (Gary Speer). He is preceded in death by his brother, William R. Collins, Jr. At a young age James supported our country by enlisting in the US Army and was stationed in Dahn, Germany. James had a long-standing career in UA Local 420, as a Steamfitter, where he worked for York, Johnson Controls and his many years with Honeywell. James and his wife, Sandra built a loving home in Creamery, where they lived for 35 years, before moving to the rural town of Gillett. During retirement, worked for the Skippack Township as Inspector. In later years, he was a member of IBEW Local 1319, as a tool runner for Matrix in Eddystone and Valiant Energy Service in Allentown. At a young age he enjoyed seasonal hunting with his father, which became a tradition over the years with his sons and has since passed along to his grandchildren. He enjoyed long rides to the casino with his wife and family, while listening to “Sunday’s with Sinatra” hosted by Sid Mark. He was a foodie, not only was he a exceptional cook, known for his meatballs but he enjoyed all the local spots, tomato pie and roast pork sandwich from Corropolese, zep from Eve’s or anchovy pizza from Penny’s as well as knowing every diner that served the best hot roast beef sandwich with gravy on his fries or rice pudding throughout Eastern PA. Otherwise, he was found relaxing at home with his dogs, watching movies, history documentaries, requesting songs from Alexa, catching the recent episode of Pennsylvania Polka, old episodes of Lawrence Welk or updates on the latest politics. James was a natural born storyteller and would never miss the chance to tell a story from his childhood living on Oak St., his military career and other cherished memories. James wishes to spend eternity amongst the trees and mountain landscape, his ashes will be spread at a later date. “A man tells his stories so many times that he becomes the stories. They live on after him and in that way he becomes immortal.” – Big Fish Any donations in James honor to be given to his charity of choice
