|
|
James K. Curtin, 84, of Norristown, PA passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa on April 12, 1935, the son of the late James A. and the late Mary E. (Boddington) Curtin. James has lived in Norristown since 1969, formerly of Philadelphia, Pa. He was an active member of St. Paul’s RC Church, where he was a member of the Finance Committee and he served as a Eucharist Minister. He was a Mutual Fund Processor with First Pennsylvania Bank. He was the husband of the late Katherine A. (Welden) Curtin. Survivors include, Daughter Beth (& Paul) Bottinger of Schwenksville, Daughter Katherine M. O’Donnell of Pottstown, Daughter Margaret Smith of Conshohocken, Son Michael (& Michele) Curtin of Birdsboro, Son James (& Bethann) Curtin of Limerick, Sister Mary (& Milt) Trimber of Philadelphia, Sister Ann Mower of Philadelphia, also survived by 10 Grandchildren Thomas, Sierra, Megan, Kelly, Wade, Caitlin, Evan, Aedan, Chloe & Alexa, and a Great Grandson Dawson. Along with his wife and parents he was preceded by a son in law Thomas J. Smith and a brother John Curtin. His Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul’s RC Church, 2007 New Hope Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Friends may call on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428, and Monday Morning, March 2, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM at the church. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Regina Nursing Center, 550 East Fornance Street, Norristown, Pa 19401. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2020