James Edward Kilgallon, age 74 of Upper Gwynedd and formerly of Conshohocken, died on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was born in St. Vincent's Hospital in Southwest Philadelphia on May 16, 1944, the son of the late John P. and Mary "Mollie" (Boland) Kilgallon. He was the beloved husband of Jeanne (Seifert) Kilgallon for thirty years.
At the age of 7, Jim and his family moved to the Spring Mill section of Conshohocken. He attended St. Matthew Grade School and graduated from St. Matthew High School Class of 1962.
He answered his country's call, enlisting in the United States Army on January 23, 1963, and was later deployed to Vietnam. He was a decorated Vietnam Combat Veteran of the 101st Airborne "Screaming Eagles" where he attained the rank of Sergeant. He was proud of his service to his country and was proud to have been there. He was honorably discharged on January 19, 1966. Unfortunately, his heroic combat service to his country left his health damaged due to his exposure to Agent Orange while in Vietnam. Later in life, he was listed by the Department of Veterans Affairs as having a 100% service-connected disability.
After he came home from the Vietnam War; he was hired by the Pennsylvania Railroad. While working with the railroad for only six months, he lost his right arm in a tragic accident. While recovering from his injury, he enrolled in night school at Montgomery County Community College.
He was employed by Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Company from 1968 to 1998, starting out as a court house title searcher; Title Officer; Assistant Vice President and Title Plant Manager; Vice President and General Manager of Title Plants; Senior Vice President & Philadelphia County Manager for Direct Offices and Agents; and finally Vice President & Director of National Title Services. From 1998 to 2006, he worked at Fidelity National Title Insurance Company as Executive Vice President & Director of National Title Services, where part of his job was to recruit, open and manage National Title offices in major cities throughout the United States. Under his direction, the National Division produced $50 million in title insurance premiums on an annual basis while maintaining an excellent loss ratio. After retiring; he subcontracted as an expert witness for the TASA Group.
He was a faculty member of Penn State University, Delaware County Campus, where he taught Title Insurance Theory and Practice. He also taught this same course at Villanova University, Villanova, PA. He was also a faculty member of the Pennsylvania Land Title Institute, where he taught courses on Liens and Estates, and also authored the course for First Year of Studies. He was appointed by W. Wilson Goode, Sr., then Mayor of Philadelphia, to serve on the Board of the Logan Assistance Corporation regarding the sinking homes in the Logan section of Philadelphia. He also was appointed to work on the Osage Redevelopment Project regarding the redevelopment of that area.
He was designated an Associate Land Title Professional by the Pennsylvania Land Title Association; he was appointed Treasurer of the Philadelphia Board of Realtors from 1986 -1987 and was a member of the Association of Title Examiners.
He was an avid golfer, played racquetball and was a fan of the Philadelphia sports teams. He also loved the New Jersey shore and going to casinos. Jim was a humble man, who never complained, was always happy and optimistic, and loved all things to do with his family, making sure he was the "glue" that kept the family together.
He is survived by: four sons, James E. Jr. (Theresa) of Bridgewater, NJ, Kevin of King of Prussia, PA; Jeffrey J. of Plymouth Meeting, PA and Joseph M. (Shanique) of Conshohocken, PA and step-children, Steven J. Stewart (Alesia) of Wenonah, NJ; and Carolyn S. Dowling (Sean) of Sanatoga, PA; two brothers, Father John of Southampton, PA; and Daniel R. of Plymouth Meeting, PA; a sister, Maureen Hanna of Conshohocken, PA; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Kilgallon; Nine grandchildren (Amanda, Abigail, Oscar, Ethan, Brooke, Colin, Joseph Jr., Samuel and Kiera; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael P. Kilgallon.)
Relatives and friends may pay respects on Tuesday evening, March 26th from 6-8pm at the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken or on Wednesday morning, March 27th from 8:30-9:50am at Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446. Mass will commence in the church at 10am. Internment is private at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, PA.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 25, 2019