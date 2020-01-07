Times Herald Obituaries
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
224 W. Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7900
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
1947 - 2020
James Knoebel Obituary
James T. Knoebel, 72, of Audubon, PA passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born in Norristown, PA on August 9, 1947, the son of the late Merrill and the late Helen (Dempsey ) Knoebel. Jim has lived in Audubon, PA since 1973, formerly of Eagleville where he was raised. He served during the Vietnam war in the Army. Jim worked as a plumber with Goldner plumbing. He was the husband of the late Joyce (Wendling) Knoebel. Survivors include Daughter Jennifer (& Gregory) Lee of Douglassville, Daughter Brandy (& Joseph) Moskal of Royersford, Brother Richard Knoebel of Limerick, Also survived by 8 Grandchildren. His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 12:00 Noon from Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA 19426. Friends may call on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Lower Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Trooper, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Seasons Hospice, 2200 Renaissance Blvd. # 110, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, (610) 489-7900. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
