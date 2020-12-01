1/1
James N. "Jim" Holton
James “Jim” N. Holton, 84, of Cassadaga, NY, passed away on Friday, July 10th, 2020, at home. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary L. (Bernard) Holton, of Cassadaga, NY; his daughter Mary “Cathy” (Holton) of Winchester, VA; his son James D. Holton of Ambler, PA; grandchildren Susan, Helen and Andrew Robare, and many beloved relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carrie V. (Wilcox) and Damon D. Holton and his brother, John D. “Jack” Holton. A graduate of Norristown Area High School, PA, Jim received a Bachelor’s degree from University of Michigan. Following two years of service in the United States Marine Corps, he studied at Union Theological Seminary, NY, and received Master’s and Doctorate Degrees in educational administration from Columbia University, NY. He spent 32 years in public education including 10 years as Superintendent of Schools in Norristown, PA, All of his life Jim cared deeply about social causes and the people of his communities. After his retirement he was Executive Director for the Montgomery County Medical Society, PA, and then Executive Director of Indian Valley Opportunity Center, a Social Service Agency in Souderton, PA. Jim and his wife moved to Mary’s hometown, Cassadaga, NY, in 2010. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by David J. Dengler, LARSON-TIMKO Funeral Home, 716-679-9000. For more about Jim please see: https://larsontimkofuneralhome.com/book-of-memories/4267772/Holton-James/obituary.php

Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
