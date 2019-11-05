|
James M. Noone, of East Norriton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the age of 87. Born November 29, 1931, he was the son of the late Michael and Margaret (Barrett)Noone of Scranton, PA. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn (nee Novy) whom he shared 50 amazing years of marriage. Jim was a graduate of Central High School and the Academy of Aeronautics, Flushing, New York. He proudly served in the Army and fought in the Korean War. He was a dedicated mechanic with Delta Airlines for 35 years and enjoyed his work as well as the great friendships made over the years. He was a perfectionist and always hard at work and always willing to lend a hand. He met and married the love of his life Evelyn and their deep commitment and devotion to one another was a gift to witness. They traveled the world together cherishing trips to Greece, Italy, Ireland, and England. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends and sharing many holidays, fancy dinners, and beach excursions. He was an avid football fan and one of the greatest supporters of Penn State and Notre Dame Football. He would make the journey to South Bend, IN with his best friends to watch his favorite team in action for many years. How proud he was of his Irish heritage! Jim was a loving uncle and will be deeply missed by his family, especially, Eugene and Joetta Novy, Heather Mary and Greg Tausz and many nieces, nephews and friends. Jim lived at Brightview Senior Living for the past few years and was blessed to have so many wonderful friends and special caregivers that quickly became treasured “family” who gave so much of their love and support which is deeply appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to Jim’s Life Celebration on Friday, November 8 from 10 to 10:50 AM at St. Titus Church 3007 Kenwood Road, East Norriton, PA, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11AM at the church, officiated by the Rev. Leonard Lewandowski. Family services are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton. To share your fondest memories of James, visit www.lifecelebration.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 6, 2019