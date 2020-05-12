James O. Logue Sr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Woodbridge Assisted Living in Kimberton, PA. He was 96. Mr. Logue was a resident of Phoenixville, PA and was formerly of King of Prussia, PA. He worked for 42 years as a mechanical drafter for the Wiedemann Division of Warner and Swasey in King of Prussia, until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia. James was a US Army Air Corps veteran of WW II, serving from 1943 to 1946 as a Corporal in India and Burma. Born in Philadelphia, PA on December 3, 1923, he was a son of the late Owen and Margaret (Murphy) Logue; and the husband of the late Mary D. (McGuigan) Logue, who died in October of 2019. Surviving is his loving family including three sons: James O. (Jane) Logue, Jr. of Phoenixville, PA, Brian J. Logue of Limerick, PA and Patrick G. (Patricia) Logue of Collegeville, PA; five grandchildren: Sean (Krissy), Timothy, Stacy (Bryan), Owen (Cecilia) and Brendan: and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by a brother, Francis P. Logue; two sisters, Mary A. Reiley and Sr. Owen Margaret, SSJ; and a daughter-in-law, Lindy Logue. Funeral services and interment will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in James’ memory to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020.