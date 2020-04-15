|
|
Dr. James P. Brown, age 72, of Jamison, PA. died from cancer on April 13, 2020. Son of Patricia Brown Frye and James Ernest Brown and stepson to Joseph G. Frye. Also survived by his wife Suzanne Popper Brown, brothers Artie Brown (Lori) of Atlanta, Joseph G. Frye of PA., Robert Frye (Bernadette) of PA. and sisters Patricia Walker (Fred) of PA., & Mary Lou Hines of PA. Sons Andrew Brown (Klaya) of VA., Behn Brown of FL., stepsons Justin Barstow (Michelle) of PA. and Ryan Barstow (Becky) of CO. Along with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. With a name like “James Brown”, Dr. Brown had quite a lot of nicknames. “Binky” was a family name which everyone called him. He dropped the ”y” at age 12 because he did not want to be named after a clown or a pacifier. “Jimmy” attended Audubon Elementary School. He was a 1965 graduate of Methacton High School and a 1969 graduate of Millersville University with a BS in Elementary Education. “Mr. Brown” taught third and sixth grades at North Wales Elementary School. He also managed the Nor-Gwyn pool for one year. His first school administrator’s job was Principal of Central Elementary School in Holidaysburgh, PA. He later returned to his home school district of Methacton as Principal of Arrowhead Elementary School. He received his Masters Degree in Education Administration in1974 and his Doctorate in1988, both from Temple University, PA. Jim was honored with a Phi Delta Kappa Scholarship award while completing his Doctorate. Dr. Brown moved on to become Superintendent of the Merchantville School District of NJ. He later returned to PA. as Principal of Leary Elementary School, in Centennial School District, in Warminster. This is where he met the love of his life. They were married for 22 years. Next he was the Principal of Jarrettown Elementary School in Upper Dublin, PA. His last administrative job brought him back to Methacton School District where he opened the new Worcester Elementary School in 1999. Jim retired from full time work in 2004. After retirement “Doc” endured rigorous training as a firefighter for the Warwick Township Fire Company. Jim also conducted seminars for new principals called the NILS Program. Dr. Brown was a Student Teacher Supervisor for Cabrini University and Gywnedd Mercy College. He also taught graduate classes at both of them. Jim worked on numerous projects for PA. Dept. of Ed. as well. Jimbo loved his sports. He was a huge fan of Flyers ice hockey. Jim played hockey as a child and adult. He had season Flyers tickets for over 30 years. When Jim was diagnosed with Parkinsons he joined Rock Steady Boxing of Bucks County, New Hope. His boxing nickname was “Orangeman”, in honor of his favorite color. Jim touched the lives of thousands of children and adults with humor, love, caring, respect and oversized personality. He leaves an emptiness in many hearts and in its place remain many wonderful memories. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rock Steady Boxing of Bucks County or Warwick Township Fire Company #1 in Bucks County. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 16, 2020