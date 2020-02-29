|
|
James B. Parvin, 101, of Frederick Living, passed away on February 26, 2020. He was the husband of the late Elaine M. (Vanarsdale) Parvin, who passed in 2015. James was born July 27, 1918, in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated from Northeast High School in Philadelphia, and then joined the United States Navy where he honorably served from 1943-1945. After his time in the military, James began his career as a Purchasing Agent for the Pennsylvania, Penn Central, and Conrail railroad systems. James was a very active charter member of the King of Prussia Players for 44 years, where he was involved in all facets of little theater. He was a volunteer for the at the Rediscovery Shop in King of Prussia for 13 years, and a member of the Upper Merion Senior Center where he handled membership for 10 years. He is survived by his stepson, Richard J. Howarth, Gilbertsville, PA. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 1, 2020