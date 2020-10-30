1/
James R. Bailey Sr.
{ "" }
James (Jim) R. Bailey, Sr., age 77 of Phoenixville, PA passed away on October 23, 2020 peacefully with his family by his side. Born in Norristown, PA. Preceded in death by his loving wife Janet and survived by his daughters Treni Ramirez (Santiago), Shelli DeFazio, Wendy Gordon (Andrew), and his son, James Bailey, Jr. Also, survived by 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Son of Eber and Marion Bailey (deceased). Brother to Eber Bailey, Jr. (deceased), Susan Bailey, Joanne Bailey, Naomi Williams and Nancy Whipple. Attended Norristown High School and served in United States Army. Retired from Stroehmann Bakery. Internment will be private. Life celebration at a later date. Jim was avid music lover and race car fan. Donations can be made in his name to American Cancer Society or Disabled American Veterans Charity.

Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
