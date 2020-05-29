James R. (Jim) Galbraith passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home in King of Prussia, PA. He was 92. Jim was a US Army veteran of WW II, assigned to Armed Forces Radio based on his experience with short wave radio. After the war, he graduated from Lehigh University in electrical engineering, changing careers but never losing the radio vocabulary; his everyday conversation always included, “Roger That”, “Stand by”, or “10-4”. He spent his career working as a microwave electronics engineer, contributing to the design of many missile, satellite, and communications systems, until his retirement from RDL in Conshohocken, PA. His design skills were evident in everything he did, from his home remodeling and gadgets, to the toys he built for his grandsons. A true engineer, from crew cut to pocket protector, he passed his love for engineering onto his son and grandsons. He mastered nearly everything he tried, with the exception of remaining a lifelong frustrated fisherman. Born on September 24, 1927, he was raised in Lewistown, PA. He was the son of the late Walter and Rozalia (Trescilla) Galbraith; and the husband of the late Betty (Nace) Galbraith. Surviving is his loving family including a son, James A. Galbraith and his wife, Catherine, of Lake Oswego, Oregon; two grandsons, Ian and Colin Galbraith; a sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and George Morgan of Nephi, Utah, and 31 nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces. 88’s Pop. W3PSB clear. Funeral services and interment will be private at the request of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in James’ name to Covenant Presbyterian Church, King of Prussia, PA. Please post your memories of Jim at www.legacy.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.