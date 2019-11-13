Home

James “Jimmy”, “Jim”, Edgar Smitley, 67, of The Villages Florida, passed away comfortably Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 at The Villages Regional Hospital. A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, November 23rd at, BlackJax American Pub & Grill, 668 Ben Franklin Highway E, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Jim was born February 9th, 1952 in Brownsville Pennsylvania to Nellie (Alexander) and James Edward Smitley. He graduated from South Baltimore High School in 1971. On August 9th, 1971 he married the former Barbara Schenck Smitley. James was employed as a Conductor at Penn Central Railroad. He was a member of the UTU and a Mason brother. Jim loved and lived life to the fullest. James is survived by sons, Shawn and Chris Smitley, his daughter, ten grandchildren, one great grandchild and his life partner Barbara Katz of The Villages Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Foundation for the National Institute of Health, https://fnih.org/donate/general_donation
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
