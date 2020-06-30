James Weber Kriebel, Jr., known as Jim, was born October 17, 1930 in Norristown and was raised in Conshohocken. He was the son of Hazel Elsie (Batchelder) and James Weber Kriebel, Sr. Jim excelled in both academics and athletics and was known as a legend at Conshohocken High School. He was valedictorian of his class, co-captain of the varsity basketball team, editor of the school yearbook and newspaper, and an actor in several school plays. He won a four-year Senatorial Scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned his B.A. in zoology and performed postgraduate work in chemistry. At Penn he joined the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and NROTC. After graduation he served as a commissioned Navy officer in the Korean War and participated in three battles. He continued his service in the Naval Reserve. In 1960 he married Mary Katharine (Bennett) Kriebel of Norristown. Eventually he became a chemist and spectroscopist, retiring as a Senior Research Chemist with Johnson Matthey in 2000. He was quality control supervisor for the key ingredient in the drug that cured bicyclist Lance Armstrong’s cancer. Jim was a 32nd degree Mason and life member of Fritz Lodge in Conshohocken. He was also a Shriner with LuLu Temple, and a member of the Tall Cedars and Knights Templar. As a young man he sang in the Maennerchor and loved to sing his entire life. He also taught Sunday school at Calvary Episcopal Church in Conshohocken, played basketball in the Far Eastern and Church Leagues, and acted with The Dramateurs. Jim was a prolific writer and poet, with a number of works published in The Times Herald under the pseudonym of Geoffrey M. Early. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Norristown. Jim was interested in physics, history, languages, politics, and literature. His scientific and artistic interests were an inspiration to his children. He was truly a Renaissance Man. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He is survived by Mary, his wife of over 60 years, his son David William Kriebel (Kimberly) and daughters Donna Lynne Kriebel Hamilton (Andrew) and Dawn Kriebel Svendsen (Andrew), as well as grandchildren Laura and Christopher Hamilton and Rebecca and Michael Svendsen. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Hazel Bessie (“Bess”) O’Brien. He was a man of high intellect, deep emotion, and generous spirit. We will always love him. Relatives and friends are invited to Jim’s Life Celebration on Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 7 pm to 9 pm. His Funeral Service will be at 12:30 pm on Thursday July 2, 2020 at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike. There will be no viewing Thursday morning. To share your fondest memories of Jim, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.