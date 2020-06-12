James Wesley “Jimmy” Herbert Jr, entered into the gates of glory to be with our Lord, when he passed away in his North Hollywood, California Studio Apartment on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born at Chestnut Hill Hospital, Philadelphia on May 30, 1985, he is the son of Dr. James Wesley Herbert and Laura Ida Barletta of North Wales, Pennsylvania. His mother Laura from Philadelphia, predeceased him July 16, 2004. Jimmy is mourned by his father, James Sr now of North Hollywood and beloved sisters, Kristen Lynn Herbert of Studio City, California and Kimberly Ann Sandor (Pete) of Allen, Texas as well as nieces and nephew Laura Olivia Sandor, Giulian Joseph Sandor and Carina Elizabeth Sandor of Allen, Texas. He will be further mourned by many friends, extended family and colleagues. An accomplished and highly respected personal trainer, most recently employed as a Master Trainer at 24 Hour Fitness in North Hollywood, he had worked and trained at other fitness clubs in East Norriton, North Wales, New Britain and Collegeville, Pennsylvania. Graduating from NPTI (National Personal Training Institute) in June 2011, Jimmy was certified in CPR, AED/First Aid Certification from Red Cross, Kettlebell and Nutrition. His enlistment in the US Marine Corps with basic training at Parris Island, SC lasted only 3 months and holding a position of squad leader, he sustained a major injury to his right leg during military activities and eventually was unable to continue the program. Jimmy had previously attended, on a trumpet scholarship, the Valley Forge Military academy for one year then returned to public school where he graduated from North Penn High School, Lansdale, PA in June 2003. Following in part, his parents’ musical life, he studied and became an excellent trumpet player as well as pianist which was self-taught on his mother’s grand piano in North Wales. And proudly, he excelled in soccer and baseball in his community. Jimmy was a member of Sanctuary United Methodist Church of North Wales where he sometimes played trumpet with his father and professional brass performers. A Funeral service will be Wednesday June 17, 2020 12:00 PM and is being handled by Angeleno Valley Mortuary with burial at 2:30 PM immediately following at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery, both of North Hollywood, California. Pastor Jim Carver of Sanctuary Church in North Wales will officiate via live stream into the West Coast. This may be seen on the East Coast and other areas at that time. For livestream information link to Angeleno Valley Mortuary, North Hollywood, CA which will be soon posted. https://www.angelenovalley.com/memorials/james-herbert/4230033/ When the pandemic regulations ease in late summer, plans are for a memorial service at Sanctuary Church in North Wales so his friends may attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary United Methodist Church, 1346 E Prospect Ave, North Wales, PA 19454 To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Wesley Herbert Jr., please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.