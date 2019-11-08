|
|
Jane Grollemund Reh, age 81 passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at Parkhouse Providence Pointe. She was born in Hoboken, New Jersey on February 3, 1939 to the late George Heinrich Grollemund and Elenore (nee Varley). Upon graduating High School, she was proud to attend Columbia University. Jane was a published author, and one of the very first computer programmers. Her son remembers Jane as a loving mother who was an avid reader who enjoyed cooking French food. She loved animals, the ocean, and the memories of her 8 years living in California. Jane was a dancer as a child and once appeared in the Macy’s Day Parade in New York City. Jane is survived by her devoted son Bill Reh. Services and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane’s memory can be made to Old Dog Haven: https://olddoghaven.org. To share your fondest memories of Jane, please visit www.lifecelebration.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 9, 2019