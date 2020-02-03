|
|
Jane M. (Crawford) Lare, 90, of East Norriton, PA passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020.
She was born in Norristown, Pa on May 28, 1929, the daughter of the late John and the late Jane ( Devlin ) Crawford.
Jane has been living in East Norriton, Pa formerly of West Norriton, Norristown and Conshohocken where she was born and raised.
She was a Homemaker. Jane was a graduate of St. Matthew's High School. She enjoyed swimming, arts and crafts. She most enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was the wife of the Late - Charles J. Lare.
Survivors include, Daughter Eileen (& Frank Hempsey) Guarino of East Norriton, Son Charles G. "Bud" (& Dolores) Lare of Schwenksville, Daughter Kathleen (& Joseph) Marcinek of Norristown, Daughter Patricia (& John) O'Shea of Chalfont, Son Michael (& Jean) Lare of Royersford, Daughter Jane Marie (& the late Timothy) Lichty of Lancaster, Also survived by her 14 Grandchildren Joseph (Melissa) Guarino, Philip (Melissa) Guarino, Christopher (Meaghan) Harper, John Marcinek, Katrina (Gene) Orlando, Nathan (Shannon) Marcinek, Tim O'Shea, Matt O'Shea, Katlyn Lichty, Adam Lichty, Emily Lichty, Jessica (Ian) Cassel, Brittany Lare, Carly Lare. And also survived by 11 Great Grandchildren.
Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a brother John Crawford.
Her Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM from St. Matthew's RC Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA. Friends may call on Wednesday Morning, February 5, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM across the street at the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, Pa 19428.
Interment will take place in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA.
Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to - 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330.
www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 3, 2020