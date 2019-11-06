|
Jane Rose (Bozewicz) Taddeo, age 83 of Shannondell and formerly of Wayne, PA, died on Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born in Elizabeth, NJ on January 16, 1936 daughter of the late Stanley and Rose (Luczyk) Bozewicz. She was the beloved wife of Philip Anthony Taddeo for 60 years. Jane was raised in West Conshohocken. She attended St. Mary’s grade school in Conshohocken and graduated from St. Matthew High School Class of 1954. She married the love of her life, Philip, on October 3, 1959. She was employed by Philadelphia Suburban Corporation. Jane started out as a as a junior IT employee and was able to advance to Vice President of IT Operations, at a time when females in that field were a rarity. She was a life member of St. Mary RC Church, where she and her family were active and devout parishioners. After the closing of St. Mary Parish, she was a parishioner of St. Teresa of Avila in Audubon, St. Elizabeth Seton in Naples, FL and St. Isaac Jogues in Wayne, PA. Jane enjoyed spending winters with Phil at their residence in Naples, FL. She was known to be a fierce card player especially in playing Pinochle and Mahjong. Jane loved and lived life to the fullest putting God, family and friends first. Beside her husband, Phil, Jane is survved by: a son, Philip Matthew Taddeo (Jean) of Wayne, PA; and 2 granddaughters, Gillian and Giavanna. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jennifer Alexis Taddeo. Relatives and friends may pay respects on Monday morning, November 11th, from 9-9:50am at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 50 W. Walker Rd., Wayne, PA 19087. Mass will commence in the church at 10am. Internment, St. Benedict Cemetery in Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane’s memory may be made to: Abramson Cancer Center Development Office C/O Dr Susan Domchek Research 3535 Market St. Suite 750 Philadelphia, PA 19104. Professional arrangements are by the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 8, 2019