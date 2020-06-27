Janet Rambo

Janet E. Rambo, age 82, wife of the late Edwin F. Rambo Jr., of Harleysville, PA, formerly of Royersford, PA, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born on August 25, 1937 in Norristown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Ralph R. Sr. and Dorothy (Toal) Yocum. Throughout her life, Mrs. Rambo has lived in the Norristown, Audubon, Oaks, and Royersford area. She attended Audubon Elementary School, Stewart Jr. High School, and graduated from Norristown High School, class of 1955. She worked for the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit for over 25 years as an administrative assistant. Mrs. Rambo, along with her husband, loved ballroom dancing, and she also enjoyed arts and crafts. She always looked forward to the family camping trips in their travel trailer with the children. Mrs. Rambo is survived by three children, Barbara S. Barattucci of Royersford, PA, Kyle E. Rambo of Leonardtown, MD, and Drew A., husband of Jamie Rambo of Carver, MA; one brother, Ralph R. Jr., husband of Louise Yocum of Collegeville, PA; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews. Mrs. Rambo was preceded in death by one sister, Lois Shanaman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral ceremony at Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, PA on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Janelle L. Krais. Burial will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Norristown. Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Due to current regulations and CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street N.W., 12th floor, Washington, DC 20036. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.