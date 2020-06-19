Jay Jon England
Jay Jon England, of Norristown, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Salem, OH on September 13, 1933, he was the son of the late Jon and Mary England. He completed his bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green University in Ohio. There, he met his wife, Joyce England, and they shared 61 years of marriage. He then went on to get his Master’s Degree from Ohio State University. He was a member of the United States Army and a Korean War Veteran. They eventually moved from Ohio to Pennsylvania when he took a job with PECO. They ended up moving to Halford Tract and lived there for over 50 years. He then took a job at SmithKline where he was head of Strategic Planning. He worked there for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed coaching his boys in baseball in the West Norriton Little League. He also officiated swim meets for the Norristown Area Aquatic Club. Jay was an avid handball player, where he competed in many tournaments at the Germantown YMCA in Philadelphia. On many summer nights, you could find him sitting on the hill at Latshaw Field watching the Perky League baseball games. He loved playing bridge with his wife and members of their bridge club. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce England. He was the loving father of John (Lisa) of West Norriton, Kurt (Melissa) of Monroe, Ct and Frank (Blythe) of Gilbertsville. He was the cherished grandfather of Ashton, Zachary and Aidan. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Florence Pace. Funeral services will be private. Donations may be made to Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia, 30 Clipper Road, PO BOX 799, West Conshohocken, PA 19428. Arrangements have been made by Carpino Funeral Home, 750 Main Maintreet, Southbury, CT.

Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
