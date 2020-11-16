Jean (Lofgren) Gdovin, 96, the wife of the late Cyril (Cy) Gdovin died Saturday November 14 in Granite Farms Estates, where she had lived for the past six years. Born in North Wales, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Alberta (Ritchie) Lofgren. She graduated from McKeesport High School and the Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing where she worked as a registered nurse for many years. She later worked at Norristown State Hospital and Suburban General Hospital. Jean was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Trinity where she served on church council, taught Sunday school and vacation bible school, and was active in Social Ministry. Jean played the flute and had been a member of a wind ensemble at the church. She also volunteered at the Norristown Ministries Soup Kitchen for many years. Jean enjoyed playing bridge, doing crossword puzzles and cryptograms, and dancing. Jean is survived by three children, Patricia Sharp (husband Robert Sharp) of Frankfort, KY, Susan Gdovin (husband Peter Salmon) of Baltimore, MD, and Robert Gdovin (wife Brigitte) of Havertown, PA, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A service at William R. May Funeral Home and burial at Green Lawn Cemetery in North Wales will be held privately. William R. May Funeral Home Glenside~North Wales www.mayfuneralhome.com