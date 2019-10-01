Times Herald Obituaries
Jean (Marple) Geyer, 87, formerly of Perkiomenville, PA and Skippack, PA, died Sept. 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frank K. “Sonny” Geyer, Jr., and the sister of the late M. Robert Marple and his wife, Elsie. She is survived by nephews, nieces and extended family. Graveside services will be private at Wentz’s U.C.C. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Upper Frederick Fire Company at www.uffc87.org, or Montgomery County SPCA at www.montgomerycountyspca.org, The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
