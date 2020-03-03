|
Jean T. Kowalski, a retired secretary, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Ms. Kowalski, a resident of Swedesburg, was employed at E. J. Lavino & Kaiser Aluminum for 40 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church of Swedesburg and former member of St. Cecilia’s Choir and the Christmas Bazaar Committee. She was also a member of the Parish Polish Festival Committee. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart School and Upper Merion High School, Class of 1939. Jean was born in Philadelphia on January 1, 1921 to Clemens and Theresa Kowalski and was also preceded in death by her brother Chester Kowalski. Surviving are her Nieces, Mary Lou Cruz and Terry Dininny and Nephews, James (Kathleen) and Robert (Kim) Kowalski as well as many Grand-Nieces and Nephews and Great-Grand Nieces and Nephews. Jean’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 120 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, PA 19405 on Saturday, March 7, starting at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Augustine Cemetery. The family will be receiving relatives and friends at the church from 9 a.m. until the beginning of Mass. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385, www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 4, 2020